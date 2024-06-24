Lorraine Kelly ecstatic over daughter Rosie's engagemt to 'wonderful' Steve

Lorraine Kelly recently revealed details of her daughter's engagement.
The TV presenter, who confirmed her daughter Rosie's engagement over the weekend, expressed her joy on the big occasion.
Opening up about the surprise proposal, Kelly heaped praise on her son-in-law Steve.
Sharing the news in an exclusive interview to to Susanna Reid and Adil Ray on Monday's Good Morning Britain, she explained: "Rosie and her Steve got engaged, which is fantastic - he is wonderful. He's had the ring for quite some time, got it sorted out, did the whole thing."
Speaking of her daughter Rosie, who is pregnant with her first child, Kelly continued: "He asked Steve [Lorraine's husband] permission, went down on one knee. It's quite confusing Susanna, it's quite confusing. When I shout Steve they both turn around… We'll have to sort that out at some stage."
"But it's great, I will get a son! It's just lovely. He's a smashing fella and a lovely family so we're absolutely delighted."
For the unversed, Rosie confirmed her pregnancy in April 2024 and later told Hello that she's having a little girl.
