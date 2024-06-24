Taylor Swift’s subtle reaction to Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl’s accusations

Taylor Swift's response to Dave Grohl

Taylor Swift won’t take it when someone questions the originality of her performances, even if it is the Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl.



The 55-year-old Foo Fighters frontman came on stage at London Stadium on Saturday, and implied that Swift, who was busy with her tour across town at Wembley Stadium for night two of her three-day Eras Tour stop, does not play live during her shows.

“I tell you, man, you don't want to suffer the wrath of Taylor Swift,” Grohl teased at the other bombshell concert in the U.K. city while addressing the audience, and supposedly throwed a shade over the 34-year-old You Need to Calm Down singer.

“So we like to call our tour the 'Errors Tour.' We've had more than a few eras and more than a few f*cking errors as well. Just a couple," the singer told the crowd.

“That's because we actually play live. What? Just saying. You guys like raw, live rock 'n' roll music, right? You came to the right f*cking place.”

And Swift seemingly didn’t hold back.

Within 24 hours, the popstar, who was at the edge of ending her sold-out Eras Tour stop in London, seemed to hit back at Grohl's accusations, as she shouted out her band on stage during night three.

She also expressed gratitude to the crowd for giving her and her band a standing ovation after the combined Folklore-Evermore set of the show.

"Every one of my band members, every single one of our crew, my band, who's gonna be playing live for you for 3.5 hours tonight, they deserve this so much. And so does every one of my fellow performers. And you just gave that to us so generously, we will never forget it," Swift said in videos circulating the internet.

Although the diva didn’t name-drop Grohl, fans were quick to connect the dots.