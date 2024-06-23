Justin Timberlake's 'golden boy' image takes a plunge after DWI arrest

Justin Timberlake’s already waning career dealt a major blow following his arrest for drunk driving earlier this week.

Speaking to Page Six, Hollywood insiders dished on the current crisis of the former *NSYNC star in both personal and professional lives.

The singer made much-anticipated music comeback with the release of album titled, Everything I Thought It Was, coupled with ongoing world tour.

However, the sales for both ventures have been lackluster at best, as per the outlet, leading to a blow on Timberlake’s ‘inflated ego’.

“The album didn’t do too well, and I don’t see Justin getting big acting roles right now,” they claimed. “I just think Justin has a bad reputation in Hollywood as a bit of a jerk and a pain in the a**.”

Earlier this week, a mug shot of the 43-year-old multi-hyphenate star was released, following his arrest over DWI, leading to a smear in his already-tarnished image.

“His golden boy image is definitely depleted,” the Hollywood source said.

Another industry insider noted, “There have been rumors around Justin’s behavior for a long time. Maybe the bubble was about to burst and this was the pin that pricked the bubble.”

“In today’s world you have to be really dumb to drink and drive,” they affirmed. “Justin is showing off a side that I don’t think a lot of people knew about.”