Kerri-Anne Kennerley shares heartfelt insights on coping with grief

Kerri-Anne Kennerley reflects on changes since husband's death

Kerri-Anne Kennerley recently reflected on the changes since unexpected death of her beloved husband John five years ago.

Marking the fifth death anniversary of her husband, Kerri-Anne revealed that grief has impacted her in many ways.

John, who suffered a great fall from a balcony in March 2016, died at the age of 78 on February 27, 2019.

The former Studio 10 host had devoted majority of her time to her life partner after he was paralyzed and wheelchair-bound.

Speaking exclusively to Daily Mail Australia at the Mercedes-Benz Women in Business event, the TV legend got candid about grief.

Kerri-Anne, who wed John in 1984 explained: “It's just week, month by month. You just have to work through it and try and be as logical as possible.”

In addition, she also talked about the challenges of living alone.

“And resilience I think. I've always been strong on resilience. Resilience is one of the most important human qualities that should be in the curriculum at school from five years. If they taught kids as part of the curriculum how to be resilient, how to be the glass is half full, not half empty,” she added.

“I think we have a lot better society. It's just as important as you know, English and Math.”