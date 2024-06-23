‘Disappointed’ King Charles forced to change plans per doctors’ advice

King Charles is ‘bitter’ about his upcoming travel plans due to his health

King Charles, who is currently undergoing his cancer treatment, seems to have ver-exerted himself with an eventful month, impacting his major commitments in the coming months.



The monarch is reportedly going to “scale back his trip to Australia and New Zealand, per the advice of his medical team, which is “no surprise,” according to royal commentator Rafe Heydel-Mankoo.

He added that the King’s health and treatment will take priority over all of his engagements.

“Of course, the King has had a very busy schedule of late,” he told GB News. “He was at Trooping the Colour, he was at the Garter Day service, he’s been at Royal Ascot twice and he’s been at Cartier Polo.”

The commentator added that the King also has the state visit of their Imperial Majesties the Emperor and Empress of Japan.

“He’s certainly going to be doing his best to be out there,” Heydel-Mankoo said. “His treatment has to come first and he has to obey the advice of his doctors.”

The royal commentator explained that the King is going to “shorten and cut back what was supposed to be a two-week trip to Australia and New Zealand,” adding that New Zealand may be “completely omitted.”

The change in plans appears to be a “bitter” and “great disappointment” fir King Charles and to New Zealanders.