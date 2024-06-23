‘Wizards of Waverly Place’: David Henrie dishes on reunion with Selena Gomez

David Henrie has teased an exciting return to Wizards of Waverly Place on Disney+, where he will reunite with Selena Gomez.



Henrie gave insights about the follow-up, which centres on his character Justin Russo as he attempts to live a typical life with his family, in an interview with Us Weekly.

But his ambitions are derailed when his sister Alex (Gomez) brings Billie (Janice LeAnn Brown), a young and strong wizard, to their house, asking Justin to be her tutor.

“It was awesome. We didn’t want it to end. It was great,” Henrie told the publication of filming with Gomez again more than 10 years after the original series ended. “She’s so good. She has such a quick wit that’s only gotten stronger.”

From 2007 to 2012, The Wizards of Waverly Place aired on Disney Channel, helping to establish the careers of Gomez, Henrie, and Jake T. Austin, who played Max, the younger version of them on screen.

Henrie said that he and Gomez felt as though they "didn't miss a day" when they reshot together after being apart for such a long time.

He added, “We have a couple scenes that I think will choke up the original fan of the original show, and they’re really touching, and they went really well. So, I’m excited for you to see it.”

The new performers in the series are "really, really talented," he claimed, but the original cast, aside from Henrie, will only be making cameo appearances.