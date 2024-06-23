Tom Cruise spotted at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in London

Tom Cruise attended Taylor Swift's 2nd London Concert: Deets inside

Tom Cruise has recently been spotted at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in London’s Wembley Stadium on June 22.

In the photos shared via US WEEKLY, the Mission Impossible star earlier exchanged DIY friendship bracelets with his fans as he attended the Taylor’s 2nd London Concert.

“Getting to play Wembley Stadium feels so special because British fans have been supporting me since was, like, 16 or 17 years old and first came out here,” said the 34-year-old songstress during the show on Saturday.

Taylor told the audience, “The shows started out really small and they gradually got bigger and bigger and bigger, and now … there are 88,507 people at Wembley Stadium right now. I mean, that’s the kind of support that I’ll never be able to thank you enough for.”

She added, “I also have a feeling that we also have people who came in from out of town.”

Tom was not the only celebrity who attended Taylor’s show. Other celebs included Liam Hemsworth, Greta Gerwig, Hugh Grant, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher.

Interestingly, Taylor’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce, also attended the concert along with his brother, Jason Kelce, and his sister-in-law, Kylie Kelce.

Meanwhile, Taylor and Travis took their relationship public in September 2023 after the singer attended her first of 13 Chiefs football games.

Speaking to TIME magazine, the pop star stated, “When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care.”

“The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other,” she remarked.