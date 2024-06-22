Taylor Swift goes Instagram official with Travis Kelce with delightful selfie

Taylor Swift finally introduced her beau Travis Kelce to her social media family nearly a year into their romance.

The Midnights artist took to Instagram and X, formerly Twitter, to post a photo of the couple from last night’s Eras tour show at Wembley stadium in London.

The A-list selfie also featured Prince William – who celebrated his 42nd birthday on Friday – and his two kids, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who attended the sold-out concert on June 21.

“Happy Bday M8! London shows are off to a splendid start,” Taylor gushed in the caption.

The Grammy winner led the selfie in a black sequin blazer outfit, followed by the royal trio and finally, the NFL player in khaki green shirt paired with a pair of beige pants and a cap.

It is pertinent to note that this is the first time Taylor has posted about her partner on her social media.

Her last relationship with Joe Alwyn was fairly private, marked with rare public outings and little to no mention of one another during interviews.

Meanwhile, Travis has been a frequent attendee of his girlfriend’s concert since the couple went public with their romance last September.

In fact, the seed for their romance was sowed by him at one of the Eras tour show in July 2023, when he complained about not getting a chance to meet the pop star backstage during an episode of his New Heights podcast.

The athlete’s brother was also joined by Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie at the London show last night.