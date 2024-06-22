Willie Nelson pulls out of performance as he sparks health concerns

Willie Nelson cancels show due to health issues

Willie Nelson recently sparked concern after cancelling concert at a music festival due to ill health.

The 91-year-old legendary singer and his team took to Instagram to announce the big news.

The country singer explained that he will not perform at the first weekend of Outlaw Music Festival due to doctor’s strict orders.

In addition, he is said to be replaced by his son, Lukas Nelson and the Nelson band.

Nelson released an official statement that read: “We regret to inform you that Willie Nelson is not feeling well and, per doctor’s orders, has been advised to rest for the next four days.”

“He is expected to make a quick recovery and join the Outlaw Music Festival tour next week. In the meantime, Lukas Nelson and the Family Band, along with a few guests, will perform a special set to include Willie’s classics and other songs.”

Fans couldn’t resist the big news, sharing their concern for the beloved icon.

A user commented: “Rest up Willie, the world still needs you!”

During his absence from the first few shows of the festival, Bob Dylan, Robert Plant, and Allison Krauss will host performances accordingly.