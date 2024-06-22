King Charles’ makes decision for Princesses Beatrice, Eugenie’s royal role

King Charles is fond of his two nieces Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie but his fondness is unlikely to win them a special favour.

Prince Andrew’s two daughters, who have maintained their silence, amid the ongoing scandal of their father’s association with convicted paedophile, Jefferey Epstein, and his rape allegations.

While there was speculation about an increased role for Beatrice and Eugenie amid King Charles and Kate Middleton’s health crisis, royal correspondent Cameron Walker shared that the sisters’ standing in the Royal Family “is not changed.”

“There has been much chatter about the possibility of the York sisters becoming working royals, but it is understood Beatrice and Eugenie will be limited to informally helping out when necessary,” he wrote in GB News.

Walker added that the disgraced royal Andrew “still remains banned from most public appearances” and his “public approval ratings are at an all-time low following the fallout from his friendship with the late convicted sex offender, Jefferey Epstein.”

He continued, “Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have maintained a dignified silence, despite the media storm surrounding their father, instead choosing to focus on their private family and public work.”

Walker shared that the royal sisters could be seen “mingling with their uncle the King alongside their mother Sarah, Duchess of York, who is back in royal favour.”

Noting that Beatrice and Eugenie were present at the Royal Ascot, the invitation is no indication of a promotion.

