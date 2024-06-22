'General Hospital' alum Ryan Paevey admits Hollywood left him in a 'dark place'

Ryan Paevey steps back from Hollywood

General Hospital star Ryan Paevey recently opened up about his decision to step back from acting.

The 39-year-old actor, who rose to fame after portraying Nathan West on the same show, stepped back from Hollywood.

Paevey announced the big news in April but was vague about his reasons, sparking speculation among his fans.

The actor deleted his social media handles, both Facebook and X on Wednesday, June 19 due to the ‘scammers’ who had been impersonating him for a long time.

On Friday, June 21, Paevey blamed showbiz for taking a toll on his mental health, noting the fame had landed him to a ‘dark place.’

In a statement to Heavy, the General Hospital star revealed his plans to move away to Los Angeles in order to look after his mother, who is currently battling lung cancer.

He took to X, formerly known as Twitter: “The last 8 months of life in this industry have left a pretty bitter taste in my mouth, and i need some time away from a world so full of fake friends and empty promises. I'm weary.”

Expressing his frustration with the “speculation from third parties,” he added “have taken my words and expanded upon them to meet their narrative, or flat out misrepresented my words or misconstrued their meaning.”