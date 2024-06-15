Kate Middleton cuts united figure with King Charles, William at Palace balcony

Kate Middleton displayed a united front with King Charles, Prince William and other royals as they gathered in balcony of Buckingham Palace at Trooping the Colour.



Along with the senior royals were Princes Anne, Princess Edward and Duke and Duchess of Gloucester as they watched a spectacular flypast by the RAF.

Uncertainty hovered around the Princess of Wales’ appearance at today’s event due to her break from royal duties after being diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer.



However, she quelled public’s doubts with a surprise update on social media on Friday, where she opened up about her progress in cancer treatment as well as her future plans for royal duties.

"I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days.

“On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well," she said in the statement, accompanied by an unseen photo of the princess.

Kate also relayed her hopes “to join a few public engagements over the summer,” in the statement, adding, “I am not out of the woods yet.”

The future Queen of England finally made an appearance as she travelled down the Mall with her kids in the carriage.