Buckingham Palace releases video as King Charles makes grand appearance

King Charles and Queen Camilla received massive praise as they made grand entrance at Trooping the Colour after Kate Middleton's appearance amid cancer treatment on Saturday (June, 15).



The monarch waved crowds as he attended the annual public celebrations of his birthday in London, marking the second Trooping the Colour of his royal reign.

King Charles birthday falls in in November, but the annual public celebration took place on June 15.

The royal family's social media accounts shared the highlights of the King's big day, with caption: #TroopingtheColour Parade.

The event, featuring a stunning procession of military personnel and a Royal Air Force flypast soaring through the skies over the city, has marked the British monarch's official birthday for over 260 years.

Instead of riding on horseback as he did in previous years, the King Charles took part in the procession seated in a horse-drawn carriage alongside Queen Camilla.

King was in high spirits as he waved crowds. He wore the tunic of the Guard of Honour Order made of bearskin with a blue garter sash, in honor of the regiment's color being trooped, with the cypher of his mother and predecessor, Queen Elizabeth and decorations of Noble Order military and knight garters.

He also wore a selection of medals, including Queen Elizabeth’s 1953 Coronation medal, along with the late monarch's jubilee medals from throughout her reign, from the silver to platinum, obtained in 2022.



Queen Camilla dazzled in pale green silk crepe dress and coat by Anna Valentine and a hat by favored royal designer Philip Treacy. The 76-year-old, who is Colonel-in-Chief of the Grenadier Guards, accessorized her look with her Grenadier Guards military brooch.