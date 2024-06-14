Taylor Swift overcomes distance to celebrate Travis Kelce’s ring ceremony

Taylor Swift is currently across the pond for the European leg of her ‘Eras Tour’

Taylor Swift found a way to celebrate her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s big moment from across the pond.

In the midst of her wildly successful Eras Tour in the UK, the international pop sensation, 34, didn't let distance stop her from being part of the Kansas City Chiefs' ring ceremony on Thursday night.

Swift cheered on Kelce, also 34, as he unveiled his third Super Bowl ring, a dazzling piece crafted with 529 diamonds and 38 rubies, commemorating the Chiefs’ victory over the San Francisco 49ers in February.

The multi-Grammy-winner joined the festivities virtually via an Instagram livestream hosted by Chariah Gordon, partner of Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman.

"JOINING THE PARTY FROM LIVERPOOL LET’S GOOOOOOOO," Swift excitedly commented, according to a screenshot shared on X.

In her all-caps enthusiasm, Swift congratulated the Chiefs Kingdom on their new bling and Hardman's contract extension, exclaiming, "AND WE GET ANOTHER YEAR OF MECOLE.”

After enjoying the livestream for a while, the Lover songstress acknowledged the late hour and the need for some rest before her next performance at Liverpool’s Anfield Stadium.

“Gotta go to sleep it’s so late here love you guys,” she signed off.