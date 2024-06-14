Russell Crowe responds to Dakota Johnson comments about superhero movies

Russell Crowe addresses Dakota Johnson statement about superhero movies

Russell Crowe has recently shared his thoughts on Dakota Johnson’s statement about superhero movies feeling like “art” made by a committee.

In a new interview with British GQ, the Gladiator star said, “I don't want to make any comments to what anybody else might have said or what their experience is, but… you're bringing out the impish quality of my humour.”

The Oscar-winning actor revealed, “You're telling me you signed up for a Marvel movie, and some universe for cartoon characters… and you didn't get enough pathos? Not quite sure how I can make this better for you.”

Crowe described superhero blockbusters as part of a “gigantic machine,” explaining, “I've experienced that on the DC side with Man of Steel, Zack Snyder, and I've experienced it on the Marvel side via Disney with Thor: Love and Thunder.”

“And I've also experienced the [Sony-produced] Marvel dark universe with Kraven the Hunter,” remarked A Beautiful Mind actor.

Crowe believed, “These are jobs. You know; here's your role, play the role. If you're expecting this to be some kind of life-changing event, I just think you're here for the wrong reasons.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Crowe explained why making visual-effects-heavy films could be tough.

“It can be challenging, working in a blue-screen world, when you have to convince yourself of a lot more than just the internal machinations of your character,” continued the actor.

Crowe mentioned, “I don't know (Madame Web actress) and I don't know what she went through, and the fact that you can have bad experience on a film… Yeah, you can. But is that the Marvel process?”

“I’m not sure you can say that. I haven't had a bad experience. I mean [on Thor], OK, it's a Marvel movie, but it's Taika Waititi's world, and it was just a gas every day, being silly,” added the actor.

Meanwhile, Crowe will next be seen in Kraven, The Exorcism and Mark Rothko’s biopic.