SZA honored with Hal David Starlight award at Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

SZA says 'I’m just beyond all of my wildest dreams' during her acceptance speech

SZA added another feather to her cap with a new award for her songwriting skills.



According to People Magazine, the Kill Bill hitmaker was honoured with the Hal David Starlight Award at the Songwriters Hall of Fame 2024 Induction and Awards Gala on Thursday, June 13.

During the acceptance speech, she alluded to the fact that the latest award "basically validates" all the domains of her career, including songwriting.

"I’m just beyond all of my wildest dreams," the 34-year-old songstress expressed, adding, "I’m just so grateful."

"Thank you for seeing me…I swear I'll be like, 'Oh, I wrote this, and I wrote that,'" she continued, "And [people would] be like, 'OK,' especially if you're a woman, especially if you're a Black woman. So, to win this... It just means the world."

SZA was presented with the accolade by songwriter Nile Rodgers. The 71-year-old American musician is a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee.

After her speech, the American singer-songwriter performed an acoustic version of Snooze.

Additionally, she boasted a stellar count of awards under her belt, including four Billboard Music Awards, four iHeartradio Music Awards, three Grammys, and a Brit Award.