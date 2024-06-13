Tom Brady showers love on his kids at Patriots Hall of Fame

Tom Brady gives a special shout-out to his kids at Patriots Hall of Fame

Tom Brady has recently showered his love on his kids during an emotional speech at Patriots Hall of Fame in Massachusetts on June 12.



“Your dad loves you more than anything in this world. Your smiles outshine the morning sun. And where I live now, that’s a pretty brilliant sun,” said the football star.

Reflecting on family love, Tom, who shares two children with former wife Gisele Bündchen, stated, “There’s no greater joy than watching the three of you grow and teach me things on your way to becoming incredible young adults.”

Tom, who also shares his eldest son with ex Bridget Moynahan, further said that it was “good to be home,” while he felt “overwhelmed with gratitude about the big honour”.

While talking about familial ties, Tom remarked, “Relationships are built on shared experience, and the most meaningful things in my life are my relationships.”

“I wish I had more time. I wish I had more time to give you all. So, how do I sum up two decades in New England in one short speech? The answer is simple: You can’t,” added the football star.

Earlier, speaking to US WEEKLY, Tom dished out details about his retirement plans.

“It’s just different,” he said while promoting his partnership with Hertz.

Tom mentioned, “I mean, nothing’s going to replace the thrill of running out on the field in front of 70,000 people doing something that I love to do with a great group of teammates.”

“So, I was just certainly ready and it was just time for me to try something different,” he added.