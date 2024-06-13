Queen Camilla admits she wants to take over King Charles royal role

Queen Camilla left everyone in surprise as she made an admission about her favourite royal role she wants to take away from her husband King Charles.

The 76-year-old Queen, who visited to the Gardening Bohemia exhibition at the Garden Museum on Wednesday, revealed her desire for a role she wants to take over from the King.

The Queen, in her speech at the event, hilariouly said: "I don’t know how many visits I’ve paid here – quite a lot. I know my husband’s patron but I might have to nudge him, I’d quite like to take that one away from him."



Camilla's surprising, but honest, remarks sparked laughs from the listeners. She added: "It’s such a special place that every time I’m asked, I just have to come back again and I think this wonderful exhibition celebrating women in gardening is so important."

Along with his crucial roles as sovereign of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth realms, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and head of the royal family, 75-year-old King Charles is also Royal Patron of the Garden Museum.



The King continues in the post he previously held as the Prince of Wales, aligning with his lifelong passions of gardening, sustainability and the outdoors.

However, Queen Camilla - who loves gardening - has set her eyes on her husband's patronage.