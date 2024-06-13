Matty Healy engaged to model girlfriend Gabbriette Bechtel

Matty Healy Engaged to Model Gabbriette Bechtel

Matty Healy, the 1975 frontman, got engaged to his model girlfriend Gabbriette Bechtel.



Gabbriette was the first to break the news, taking it to her Instagram stories late Tuesday night after attending mutual friend Charli XCX's Brat show in Brooklyn.

The model shared a picture of her hand wearing a ring, donning a black gem surrounded by pavé diamonds around both the stone and band.

"MARRYING THE 1975 IS VERY BRAT," she wrote on the snap and also tagged Healy's Instagram. The Happiness singer reposted her story.

The news was also confirmed by Healy's mother, actress Denise Welch, on Loose Women Wednesday morning.

"I obviously have known for a few weeks that Matty got engaged ... They went over to see their friends Charli and George in New York [last night] and I woke up this morning to the fact they’ve put it on Instagram. Instagram official ... he's got engaged to Gabriella Bechtel — Gabbriette she's known as. Black diamond; he had it made for her," she said on the UK chat show.

"I couldn't be more thrilled. We couldn't be happier — she is everything I would want in a daughter-in-law. I'm thrilled."

The British rocker, 35, and Bechtel, 26, were first romantically connected in September, when they were spotted getting intimate in New York City.