Kate Winslet opens up about her feud speculations between her and James Cameron

Kate Winslet addresses feud rumours with James Cameron

Kate Winslet has recently opened up about her feud speculations between her and Titanic director James Cameron.



In a new interview with Variety, the actress, who portrays leading lady Rose in Titanic, worked alongside James on the 1997 movie, revealed she was “traumatised” after filming the romance-disaster movie.

Kate told the outlet, “There is a part of me that feels almost sad that stupid, speculative Titanic stuff at the time overshadowed the actual relationship I have with him.”

“He knows I will be up for anything. Any challenge, any piece of direction you give me? I'll try it,” said The Dressmaker actress.

James, on the other hand, remarked, “There was never a rift between us. She had a little postpartum depression when she let go of Rose.”

“She and I have talked about the fact that she goes really, really deep, and her characters leave a lasting, sometimes dramatic impression on her,” stated The Reader actress.

Elsewhere in the interview, Kate opened up about body rumours, stating, “I actually felt a bit beaten up by it, truth be told.”

“I had a lovely family, but all my family saw is, ‘My God, Kate's got work in a really big film.’ One doesn't want to turn around to your mum and dad and say, ‘It's really hard, actually,’” explained the actress.

While discussing about her daughter, Mia Threapleton, Kate said, “Thank God, this terrible criticism that could be actively damaging - that has stopped.”

“If that part's gone away, she can figure out the rest herself. She's so emotionally robust and true to herself, I don't worry,” she added.