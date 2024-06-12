King Charles cancer treatment's new bombshell details revealed

King Charles III, who appears in high spirits during his public-facing duties, has given new surprising update on his cancer treatment.

British pop icon Rod Stewart has shared details of his conversation with cancer-stricken King Charles, revealing new shocking details of the monarch's health and treatment.



Rod Stewart revealed the 75-year-old monarch mentioned his cancer treatment when they met at the inaugural King's Foundation charity awards at St James's Palace on Monday (June 11) in London.



The King welcomed Stewart, David Beckham, Naomi Campbell, Sienna Miller, Edward Enninful and more to the inaugural awards for The King's Foundation.



Stewart, an ambassador for the charity, presented an honour at the event. According to the singer, the monarch mentioned he had received treatment before the big event.



"He had treatment today, he told me. I went through all that. I had treatment five days a week. Like him, I was still working. He’s remarkable," said Stewart, the Daily Mail reported.

In September 2019, the "Maggie May" singer announced that he was in remission after being diagnosed with prostate cancer in February 2016. He privately received treatment over a two-year period.



King Charles has discussed his health multiple times since resuming public duties in late April, following Buckingham Palace's February announcement of his cancer diagnosis and treatment.