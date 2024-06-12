Taylor Swift’s ex Matty Healy sends clear message to ‘narcissistic’ Swifties

Matty Healy and Taylor Swift had a brief fling in early 2023

Matty Healy has had it with his ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift’s “narcissistic” fans.

The 1975 frontman sent a subtle but clear message to Swifties to calm down with their theories about his feelings towards the international pop sensation, whom he briefly dated in early 2023.

The speculation began circulating online when Healy, 35, shared a song by Charli XCX called So I, featuring sentimental lyrics about the regret of pushing someone away.

“Are we reaching to think that this lyrics on HIS story could be a signal to Taylor??” one Taylor Swift fan account posited on X (previously Twitter) over the weekend.

In response, another user noted, “We need a new psychological term for a contemporary form of narcissism that is somehow not refracted internally onto the self but rather onto the object of a stardom.”

Though Healy did not make an explicit statement himself, he made his feelings perfectly clear as he double-tapped the scathing response, per Page Six.



Indeed, Healy has clearly moved on from Swift, as it was recently confirmed that he got down on one knee for his new lady love, model Gabbriette Bechtel.