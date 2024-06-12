Miley Cyrus, Maxx Morando ‘seem happy together’ during recent date night

Miley Cyrus gave her beau a sweet shoutout during her recent first ever Grammy win

Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando are still going strong.

The couple – who have been romantically linked since 2021 – recently stepped out for a “cute” sushi date night in West Hollywood.

Sources present at the eatery confirmed to People Magazine that “Max and Miley were on a date night eating sushi at Jinpachi in West Hollywood and were really cute,” further noting that “They seem happy together.”

The insider also shared that the lovebirds were very “friendly” with other diners, exchanging pleasantries with strangers and raving about their “fave spot.”

“She’s just cool all around,” they added.

Previously, the outlet reported that the couple have been shacking up together after nearly two years of dating.

Their relationship has also received a stamp of approval from the 31-year-old popstar’s mother, Tish Cyrus, who noted, “I think it shows just by looking at Miley, her face and her smile at the Grammys and just everything about her that she’s in an amazing place.”