Miley Cyrus, Maxx Morando ‘seem happy together’ during recent date night

Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando are still going strong.
The couple – who have been romantically linked since 2021 – recently stepped out for a “cute” sushi date night in West Hollywood.
Sources present at the eatery confirmed to People Magazine that “Max and Miley were on a date night eating sushi at Jinpachi in West Hollywood and were really cute,” further noting that “They seem happy together.”
The insider also shared that the lovebirds were very “friendly” with other diners, exchanging pleasantries with strangers and raving about their “fave spot.”
“She’s just cool all around,” they added.
Previously, the outlet reported that the couple have been shacking up together after nearly two years of dating.
Their relationship has also received a stamp of approval from the 31-year-old popstar’s mother, Tish Cyrus, who noted, “I think it shows just by looking at Miley, her face and her smile at the Grammys and just everything about her that she’s in an amazing place.”
George and Amal Clooney live in their own little bubble, says source
‘Moana’ by Disney gets hands on actress to play the role in upcoming live action movie
Angelina Jolie reveals she learned more about Viv while working together on The Outsiders show
Titanic director James Cameron talks about the rift between Kate Winslet and him
Rebecca Ferguson shares how she deals with people who know about her Claustrophobia
The Duke of York's two daughters 'naturally feel loyalty towards their father'