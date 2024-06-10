Ryan Seacrest honours Pat Sajak after 'Wheel of Fortune' exit

Ryan Seacrest on Pat Sajak's retirement from 'Wheel of Fortune'

Ryan Seacrest has nothing but praise paying Pat Sajak a tribute after he announced leaving Wheel of Fortune after 40 years of hosting the show on Saturday.



"Pat, congratulations on an incredible run with Wheel of Fortune! Your dedication, charm, and wit have made the show a beloved part of American television for decades," Seacrest, 49, wrote in the caption of an Instagram post.

"Your partnership with Vanna has been nothing short of iconic, and together, you've created countless wonderful memories for viewers. You've set the standard for hosts everywhere, and this marks the end of an era. Best wishes for all your future endeavors!"

The American Idol host's tribute included a picture of him standing with Sajak, 77, and Vanna White behind the iconic wheel.

Seacrest completed his post tribute with a clip of him, White and Sajak talking to each other on the set.

Ryan is all set to takeover as the host of the show after Pat’s retirement, as it was announced after the news was revealed.

"I'm truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak," Seacrest said at the time, according to Entertainment Weekly.

"I can say, along with the rest of America, that it's been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them."