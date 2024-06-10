Kelsea Ballerini is excited to Join 'The Voice' as New Season 27 Coach

Kelsea Ballerini on The Voice season 27

Kelsea Ballerini couldn’t seem to keep it a “secret” joining The Voice as a Coach on the new Season 27.



Ballerini, 30, spoke with Entertainment Tonight, backstage at Nissan Stadium on day 2 of this year's CMA Fest, and expressed what she felt about getting the opportunity to get in one of the show's famous red spinning chairs as a coach on the upcoming season.

"Oh my god! OK, you know me, you've known me for years, it's so hard for me to keep secrets! And we've known this for months," Ballerini shared

"People are like, 'Why aren't you touring?' I'm like, 'Ahh, I have jobs?' I don't know!' So yeah, to finally have that out there [is great]."

Although Ballerini will be on the show for the first time officially as a full-time coach, the singer has considerable experience on the show.

She fixed for Kelly Clarkson as the talk show host during her brief absence during season 20, hosted the since-cancelled Comeback Stage in season 15, and acted as Clarkson's celebrity mentor in season 16.