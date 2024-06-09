Brittany Cartwright gets candid about feud with Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent

Brittany Cartwright gets candid about her feud with Lala Kent

Brittany Cartwright recently broke silence on her feud with Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent.

Speaking exclusively on the Friday, June 7 episode of her When Reality Hits podcast, which she co-hosts with costar and husband Jax Taylor, Cartwright opened up about the reunion.

She said: “I’m just gonna say this short and sweet because I didn’t know that she was gonna talk about that on the reunion.”

“I was kind of taken back by that because at that point, she had already apologized to me, [and] I had already apologized to her. So, we were completely fine, everything was good so I was kinda thrown. Like, ‘Why is this being talked about at the reunion?’” she added.

During the reunion on the Vanderpump Rules on May 28, Kent explained that the banter began with a witty text exchange between Cartwright and Lala’s mother Lisa Burningham.

Lala told Andy Cohen during the reunion that “Brittany acted so out of pocket on the day of my gender reveal. She reached out to my mother and was so f****** out of pocket.”