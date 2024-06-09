Bindi Irwin and daughter get surprise visit from Rhino on recent getaway

Bindi Irwin get photobombed by uninvited guest

Bindi Irwin and her daughter recently got photobombed by a rhinoceros in the snapshot.

The 25-year-old wildlife conservationist recently took to her Instagram to offer insight into one of her favourite places, the Australian Zoo.

In the photo, Bindi was spotted sitting on a tree stump with her three-year-old with her arms wrapped tightly around her.

The duo was photobombed by a rhino, lurking in the grassy background.

She captioned: “Spot the friend…”

Meanwhile, Terri Irwin left a heartfelt message for her daughter Bindi and the three-year-old.

The 59-year-old conservationist referred to the green fruit her granddaughter held, noting: “I love that Grace found a custard apple in the orchard!”

Bindi, who shares daughter Grace with her husband Chandler Powell, previously opened up about the couple’s “tiny little miracle.”

The conservationist explained that she and Powell “feel so lucky to have Grace.”

Speaking exclusively to PEOPLE, Bindi revealed: “I think that every day I wake up and I look at our beautiful daughter and think she is our tiny little miracle and it makes me cry because we were very, very lucky to have her.”