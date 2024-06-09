Kate Middleton’s ‘gruelling' treatment 'takes its toll' amid public absence

Kate Middleton is determined to bounce back as she continues to undergo “gruelling treatment” for an undisclosed form of cancer.



In a conversation with Entertainment Tonight, royal expert Katie Nicholl reflected on the Princess of Wales missing major royal events this month, including Trooping the Colour.

She underscored her vital role in monarchy as her visible absence continues to be felt despite King Charles, Queen Camilla, and Prince William desperately trying to fill the void.

Nicholl told the outlet: "She's going through very grueling treatment that has really taken its toll on her. While I'm told that she's turned a corner and she's doing better, she's still going to be prone to infection as she goes through this preventative chemotherapy.

“She's going to be very careful about who she she's coming into contact with. She's not going to want to put herself at any risk," the royal expert explained.

"Therefore, being out of the spotlight and being quiet, not entertaining, not being with too many people, really just keeping herself very much below the radar within that tight family that she has, is absolutely paramount to her full recovery,” she added.

The future Queen of England recently sent out an emotional letter to regiment of Irish Guards, expressing lament over missing Colonel’s Review and subsequently, King Charles’ official birthday parade next week.