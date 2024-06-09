Paul Danan recalls near-death experience: 'It's a miracle I'm here'

Paul Danan blamed his years of smoking for health battle

Hollyoaks star Paul Danan recently opened up about his near-death experience after he was rushed to the hospital.

The 45-year-old star revealed that he had to be treated with CPR following his respiratory failure.

Blaming his years of smoking for his health battle, the Love Island star revealed that he nearly collapsed last month after spending a week in intensive care.

Recounting an instance at Whipps Cross hospital, East London, Paul said that the doctors warned that “he might not make it through the night.”

He admitted that "it’s a miracle I’m here.”

Speaking exclusively to The Sun on Sunday, June 9, the actor said: "I’m upstairs puffing away on my vape then suddenly I lost my breath and collapsed. My family called for an ambulance and started giving me CPR, then police arrived and took over before paramedics took me to hospital.”

“I was on a machine in ICU and ended up with pneumonia. My family were warned I might not make it through the night. I’m so lucky,” he added.

Revealing his critical condition, the soap star added: "The doctor was so, so harsh with me. She told me, ‘Paul, you don’t know how serious this was and you are going to be in here for a while now, on this oxygen’.

"She said if I ever smoke in any form again I risk being linked to an oxygen tank later on in life. She said that’s it now."