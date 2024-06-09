Ansel Elgort-led ‘Tokyo Vice’ cancelled after two seasons

Ansel Elgort will not be putting on his detective hat for the crime drama, Tokyo Vice, which aired on Max.

The news of cancellation of the crime thriller was confirmed on Saturday at a panel discussion at the Produced By conference in Los Angeles, via The Hollywood Reporter.

The show’s creator and executive producer J.T. Rogers and director and executive producer Alan Poul, issued a joint statement on the conclusion of the show ahead of the panel.

“Over the last five years, Max has made sure we got to tell our story. They have supported us through thick and thin,” the statement read. “Not only did they give us these two seasons, they said yes when we asked to end season one with a series of cliffhangers, and they said yes when we asked for two extra episodes so we could land the plane in the way [creator] J.T. [Rogers] had always envisioned.”

They added that they were not only “grateful” to the network abut also their partners who were in the “trenches” with them “always.” They shared that the response to the second season was “overwhelming.”

They concluded by adding that “there is more story to tell” and time will tell “what the future holds.”

Tokyo Vice was based on the nonfiction book by Jake Adelstein (Elgort), who detailed his account of the Tokyo Metropolitan Police beat and his daily descent into the neon-soaked underbelly of Tokyo.