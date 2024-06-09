Bijou Phillips moves onto new man following Danny Masterson divorce

Bijou Phillips is moving on with her life after filing for divorce from Danny Masterson seven months ago following his prison sentencing.

According to a report cited by Us Weekly, Phillips has been “dating” entrepreneur Jamie Mazur for the “last two months.”

The insider shared that the couple is “very affectionate all the time” and has helped her cope during her rough patch.

Phillips, 44, and Masterson, 48, were married for 12 years before he was found guilty of two counts of forcible rape in September 2023 at his sexual assault retrial.

While the former actress was been with Masterson throughout the trial but she filed for divorce after the That ’70s Show was set to begin his 30-year prison sentence.

Masterson also agreed to give Phillips full custody of their 10-year-old daughter Fianna, but requested visitation rights.

“Jamie is a great guy and has been there for her through this difficult time,” the insider noted, referring to Phillips’ struggles Masterson.

Like Philips came out of a long-term relationship, Mazur was engaged to model Alessandra Ambrosio for 10 years before they called it quits. The pair share daughter Anja, 15, and son Noah, 12.