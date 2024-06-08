Britney Spears' refuses to get 'tricked again' by her family

Britney Spears' family members, including her mother Lynne and sister Jamie Lynn, had planned to confront the singer and persuade her to move back to Louisiana with them.



However, Spears, 42, refused to comply, becoming paranoid that they were plotting to manipulate her.

“She may have seemed receptive to meeting with Lynne and Jamie Lynn at first,” a source exclusively told In Touch Weekly.

“Then she changed her mind and got paranoid they were trying to trick her.”

The Toxic crooner has good reason to be concerned.

Insiders have told the outlet that attempts are being made to put her back under conservatorship, even though it has only been three years since she reclaimed her financial and personal freedom after a protracted and widely reported legal battle to overthrow her father Jamie.

“She was kept a ‘prisoner’ for 13 years, the way she tells it,” said an insider.

“She’s afraid if she gives them an inch, they’ll take a mile. She misses her mom and sister, but she doesn’t trust anyone in her family.”