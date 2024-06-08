Kate Middleton touches hearts with emotional letter ahead of Trooping the Colour

Kate Middleton got candid about not being able to head the regiment of Irish Guards at Trooping the Colour in an emotional letter.



The regiment took to X, formerly Twitter, to share the note being read out to troops as they prepare for the event in June 15.

The letter read: "I wanted to write and let you know how proud I am of the entire Regiment ahead of the Colonel’s Review and Trooping the Colour.

"I appreciate everyone trooping this year has been practicing for months, and dedicating many hours to ensuring their uniforms and drill are immaculate.

"Being your Colonel remains a great honour, and I am very sorry that I’m unable to take the salute at this year’s Colonel’s Review.

"Please pass my apologies to the whole Regiment, however I do hope that I am able to represent you all once again very soon.

"Please send my very best wishes and good luck to all involved. Quis separabit."

The Irish Guards expressed gratitude for the princess’ heartfelt gesture, as they extended their best wishes in the wake of her cancer recovery.

"The Irish Guards were deeply touched to receive a letter from our Colonel, Her Royal Highness, The Princess of Wales this morning,” read the post caption.

"We continue to wish Her Royal Highness well in her recovery and send Her our very best wishes. Quis Separabit."

For the unversed, Kate is set to miss a series of royal events, including King Charles’ official birthday parade, as she continues treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer.