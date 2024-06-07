Jensen Ackles tapped to lead Prime Video’s thriller ‘Countdown’

Jensen Ackles is known for his role in 'Supernatural'

Jensen Ackles is slated to show off his acting chops as the lead character in Prime Video’s Countdown.

People Magazine reported on Thursday, June 6, that the streamer revealed they had booked the 46-year-old actor as an LAPD officer, Marck Meachum.

This upcoming project will mark Ackles' debut lead role since the conclusion of his widely lauded series, the CW’s Supernatural, in 2020.

As per the official logline, the thriller will chronicle Meachum’s recruitment into a secret task force after a "suspicious murder in broad daylight."

The task force will be composed of undercover agents from various branches of law enforcement to investigate. As the team uncovers a "more sinister plot," they must overcome their "conflicting personal agendas" to unite and save a city of millions.

According to a press release issued by Countdown, the upcoming thriller will consist of 13 episodes produced by Chicago Fire producer Derek Haas.

"We cannot wait for Prime Video’s global customers to experience this dynamic series, led by our very talented star, Jensen Ackles," Vernon Sanders, Head of television at Amazon MGM Studios, wrote in one statement.

Additionally, Ackles is known for his role as Dean Winchester in Supernatural, which premiered in 2005 and aired its final season in November 2020.