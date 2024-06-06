Prince Harry's police protection case takes new turn

Prince Harry has been given green light to appeal his High Court defeat over police protection in the UK, according to a new report.



The Duke of Sussex took legal action against the Home Office over a February 2020 decision of the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec).

Harry was told he would no longer be given the 'same degree' of publicly-funded protection when in the UK - but his lawyers claimed he was 'singled out' and treated 'less favourably' by the body.



A spokesman for the Duke of Sussex at the time said he would appeal, adding that he was 'not asking for preferential treatment, but for a fair and lawful application of Ravec's own rules'.



But in another blow, retired High Court judge Sir Peter Lane rejected the duke's case in February and concluded Ravec's approach was not irrational nor procedurally unfair.

However, Harry has now been given the green light to challenge Sir Peter's dismissal at the Court of Appeal, according to an order by Lord Justice Bean dated May 23.

The Court of Appeal has reportedly now said it will listen to his challenge following a direct application from Harry's lawyers, who said the Prince had been granted permission to appeal.

