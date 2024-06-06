Jax Taylor backtracks infidelity accusations against Brittany Cartwright

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright

Jax Taylor claimed to be "working things out" with Brittany Cartwright hours after accusing his estranged wife of infidelity.



Backtracking from his recent claim, The Valley star took to social media on Wednesday, June 5, to offer a fresh update on the couple's tumultuous relationship.

Responding to a fan’s query asking the status of their relationship, Taylor, 44, wrote, "We are working things out."

"What you saw was filmed months ago," he added, referring to the finale of The Valley, which aired on Tuesday, unveiling the couple’s fight that led to their split.

The Bravo star’s reply stirred excitement among the couple’s fans, who cheered for the two to resolve their issues and reconcile.

One fan exclaimed, "Pulling for you Jax. You’ve got a great family. Your boy is an absolute gem." The Vanderpump Rules alums shared a three-year-old son, Cruz.

"We’re on your side. Good luck! Also, Bro, go to therapy. You need a couple’s therapist and one for yourself," another user chimed in, noting Taylor’s previous confession he made on Andy Cohen’s show about the therapy.

It is pertinent to note that Taylor’s "working out" remarks come hours after he took a severe shot against his wife over the social media platform.

"[Y]ou may want to ask Brittany who she's been sleeping with for the past 4 months...." he accused her in the now-deleted tweet he posted in the morning, 3:14 a.m. PT, to be exact, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Taylor and Cartwright broke their separation news during an episode of their podcast, When Reality Hits, in February.