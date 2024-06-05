Cher falls at Cyndi Lauper’s feet during heartfelt speech: ‘Genius singer’

Cher was joined by Bebe Rexha in honouring Lauper for her Hand and Footprint Ceremony

Cher – one of the greatest Hollywood stars – has no problem bowing down to Cyndi Lauper.

Delivering a touching speech during Lauper’s Hand and Footprint Ceremony on Tuesday, June 4, the 78-year-old singer and entertainer couldn’t help but gush over Lauper, 70.

The Believe singer recalled being completely awestruck with the Girls Just Wanna Have Fun hitmaker the first time the latter joined the former on stage in 2002 for a duet of Cher’s If I Could Turn Back Time.

“I’m singing it and I’m really feeling good about myself, and she comes out and blows me away,” Cher recalled, adding, “And we’ve been friends ever since.”

“Like there are good singers. I’m a pretty good singer. Cyndi is a great singer. She’s a genius singer. Okay?” she declared, further gushing, “And she’s a fabulous person and she’s talented.”

“I love her, and she’s a wonderful, wonderful, crazy, crazy person,” Cher concluded.

Another artist to honour Lauper’s “unapologetic nature to be herself” was her superfan, Bebe Rexha, who shared a snap of the trip to her Instagram stories.



Cher and Rexha’s words touched Lauper’s heart.

“The fact that Bebe and Cher came to help me…” Lauper said as she motioned to her heart.

She continued, “I can’t really listen to what they say because then I start crying and I have to call for my make-up artist, but anyway I just want to say thank you. It’s really a surreal moment because you know I love glamour and I love Hollywood, come on! Thank you, thank you so much.”