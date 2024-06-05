Kendall Jenner catches 'Golden Bachelor' spoiler on Gerry Turner's phone

Kendall Jenner discovered Golden Bachelor's spoiler beforehand

Gerry Turner recently revealed how Kendall Jenner discovered about the Golden Bachelor’s spoiler on his phone.

Speaking exclusively on Hulu’s The Kardashians on Thursday, May 30, Jenner explained that her mom Kris Jenner invited Gerry Turner for dinner.

In a confessional, the 818 Tequila founder made a shocking revelation after she was asked about the spoiler.

After skimming through the ABC’s dating show star’s phone, Kendall exclaimed: "I've seen some things that I shouldn't have seen.”

Turner told TMZ that the supermodel saw a contact for Theresa Nist, whom he had selected on the November 30 finale.

Previously, Gerry Turner and Nist decided to part ways following a whirlwind wedding at the beginning of this year.

Conversing with Good Morning America, he noted: "Theresa and I have had a number of heart-to-heart conversations, and we've looked closely at our situation, our living situation, so forth, and we've kind of come to the conclusion mutually that it's probably time for us to dissolve our marriage."

For the unversed, Kendall claims to be a fan of Turner and is privy to the realities of being on a TV reality show for years.

On professional front, the Kardashians brought their adventures to Hulu after their family’s E! show ended by 2017.