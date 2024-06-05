Prince Harry, Meghan Markle deprive Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet of making golden memories of their childhood

Prince Harry has received fresh backlash for his decision to not to bring his children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, to the UK to visit their distant relatives.

The Duke of Sussex has been branded "arch-hypocrite" for allegedly depriving his two children of making golden memories of their childhood with royal cousins and grand parents.

Archie and Lilibet could not spend time with their royal cousins, grandparents like all of other children to enjoy their early years in the Palace due to their parents' feud with the royal family.

US journalist Lee Cohen said: "It is sad to imagine grandchildren not seeing their grandparents."



"You want to imagine that Harry has been sincere in his overtures to see his father during his health challenges and that he sincerely cares that his children will know their family and their heritage through Harry," Cohen told GBN America.

"Who but an arch hypocrite expresses love for and yearning to see family while shockingly betraying and attacking them?

"Family doesn't seem important to Harry and his wife, who have both earned strained relationships for themselves and, by extension, their children on both sides of the Atlantic.

"And once again, the hypocrisy, narcissism and self-interest are front and center with all of this behaviour rather than seemingly any caring for family or attachment to family."

Harry reportedly wants to bring Meghan and their children to the UK but her does not trust the security. He even pleaded with the Duchess to accompany him to the country for the Invictus Games ceremony, but Meghan said "no".

Meghan Markle reportedly doesn't want to come to the UK with the children. She just doesn't feel safe. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down as senior working royals in 2020, and moved to the US, via a short stay in Canada to start their new lives.