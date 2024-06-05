Kerry Washington claims credit for 'Scandal' costar Tony Goldwyn's glow-up

Kerry Washington takes credit for Tony Goldwyn's 'upgrade'

Kerry Washington recently claimed credit for Scandal costar Tony Goldwyn’s spectacular transformation.

Washington nettled fans of Olitz, Olivia Pope and Fitzgerald Grant ship, by revealing her entry into the #BlackWifeEffect trend, drawing comparisons between the actor’s before and after effect.

Entering his life as the Olivia Pope to his Fitzgerald Grant, Washington took to Instagram before urging fans to vote in the current US elections.

She wrote: ““Tony! I’ve upgraded your life in so many ways #BlackWifeEffect, and today I’m adding one more,” Washington wrote on Instagram, before encouraging him (and fans) to register to vote. “Go upgrade your voter registration status to REGISTERED. Love you!!!!!!”

The video ticked off the checklist’s hallmarks that have been circulating on social media giant TikTok.

Set to the tune of Tommy Richman’s Million Dollar Baby, Washington explained that playing his onscreen wife turned everything around for Goldwyn.

For the unversed, characters of Washington and Goldwyn shared a rocky on-and-off romance as the duo involved in kidnappings, stolen elections, and self-sabotage.

They finally tied the knot in season six of the TV series, enduring a bumpy aftermath.

In response to a question about revisiting her favourite character from the show, Scandal creator Shonda Rhimes explained: "Olivia Pope. I like that character so much, even when she was bad. I like that character so much, she's very interesting."