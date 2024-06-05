‘American Idol’ alum Mandisa’s cause of death confirmed

American Idol alum Mandisa passed away at the age of 47

Mandisa's cause of death has been revealed after the Grammy award winner was reported dead in April.

According to an autopsy report obtained by People on Tuesday, June 4, the American Idol alum passed away of complications of class III obesity.

In the report, the manner of her death has been cited as natural.

The Cleveland Clinic has explained class III obesity as a disease in which a person "has a body mass index (BMI)of 40 or higher or a BMI of 35 or higher and is experiencing obesity-related health conditions."

In addition, the report further suggested that the 47-year-old singer, found dead by her friends in her home on April 18, was "last known alive approximately three weeks" earlier.

For the unversed, on April 19, Madison’s representative revealed her death in a statement saying, "We can confirm that yesterday Mandisa was found in her home deceased."

"At this time, we do not know the cause of death or any further details. We ask for your prayers for her family and close-knit circle of friends during this incredibly difficult time," they added.

The late musician appeared in American Idol season 5 and became a beloved contestant, finishing her journey in the singing competition in the top 9 alongside Chris Daughtry, Elliott Yamin, Katharine McPhee, Kellie Pickler, Paris Bennett, and Taylor Hicks.