Avril Lavigne hugs ex-husband Deryck Whibley as he joins her on tour

Avril Lavigne and Deryck Whibley performed a duet of Sum 41's 'In Too Deep'



There’s nothing but love between Avril Lavigne and her ex-husband Deryck Whibley

In fact, the Sk8r Boi hitmaker, 39, was beaming with joy as she invited the Sum 41 frontman, 44, to join her on stage during her ongoing Greatest Hits Tour at Ls Vegas’s MGM Grand on Saturday night, June 1st.

Honoured by the sweet gesture, Whibley shared the moment Lavigne welcomed him on stage.

“Please give it up for Deryck from Sum 41,” she announced to her fans as Whibley walked out.

The former spouses shared a long, loving embrace before launching into a duet of the rock band’s song, In Too Deep.

The pair tied the knot in 2006 when Lavigne was just 21 years old while Whibley was 26. However, they divorced just three years later, with People Magazine reporting the reason behind the split was that Lavigne simply felt too young to be a wife.

Since then, Whibley has settled down with wife-of-nine years Ariana Cooper, while Lavigne has been playing the field.

Most recently, she finally ended her on-off relationship with Tyga.

In a May episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast via People Magazine, Lavigne reflected on her tendency to jump into serious relationships while acknowledging that she’s a “f***ing awesome” partner.