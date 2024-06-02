Angelina Jolie 'blindsided' by Shiloh’s bold move to sever ties with Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie’s hands are tied when it comes to her children’s decision to sever connection with their father, Brad Pitt.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, a source revealed the Maleficent actress does not have a say in eldest daughter Shiloh’s latest bid to drop the Bullet Train’s actor’s last name from her surname.

As per reports, the teenager filed official paperwork to legally change her name to Shiloh Jolie on May 27, the day she turned 18.

The insider clarified, "Shiloh hired her own lawyer and paid for it herself, so Angie doesn't know and can't speak for it."

Shiloh appeared to follow the lead of her sister Zahara, 19, who dropped ‘Pitt’ from her last name once she began college.

During an event, she introduced herself as ‘Zahara Marley Jolie’ after joining the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority at Spelman College in Atlanta, Georgia.

For the unversed, the former couple is parents to three biological children, Shiloh and 15-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox, as well as three adopted children, sons Maddox, 22, and Pax, 20, and daughter Zahara.

Moreover, Vivienne is listed as ‘Vivienne Jolie’ in a recent Broadway production of The Outsiders, which she co-produced with her famous mother.