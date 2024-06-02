Kanye West, Bianca Censori risk 'massive disaster' over profession union

Kanye West and Bianca Censori have been warned of a 'massive disaster' amid the rumours of their professional collaboration.

For the unversed, the Australian beauty used to work as an architectural designer at the rapper's brand Yeezy and now, it has been reported that she has resumed her role.

Notably, Bianca hinted at her possible return to Kanye's business as she can be seen holding a sketchbook in her recent public appearance.

Speaking of the couple's move to reunite professionally, PR expert Jane Owen told The Mirror that this might bring stability into their relationship however, she made alarming claims about the possible disaster.

She said, "I think that it would be wonderful if working together would bring them some focus and stability. When couples work together and it goes well it is definitely something to be celebrated."

Jane added, "However, it's a big risk in this case, mainly because Kanye and his wife have been so unstable and made such strange statements and decisions."

"I would say that it will be a PR triumph if it's a successful endeavour, but a massive disaster if it goes wrong," said the PR guru.