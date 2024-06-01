Ben Affleck decides to 'move on' from Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck is reportedly opposing Jennifer Lopez's idea to mend their marital woes, claimed an insider.

As reported by In Touch Weekly, the singer has been making efforts to save her fourth marriage, however, the couple's alleged relationship problems have escalated.

The source claimed that Lopez "is still telling everyone they’re going to get through this, but it’s looking really bad."

An insider added that the Gone Girl actor believes that tying the know with Lopez was "temporary insanity," but now he has made up his mind to "move on."

Affleck "feels like the last two years were just a fever dream, and he’s come to his senses now and understands there is just no way this is going to work," shared the source.

An insider continued, "If there was a way to divorce on grounds of temporary insanity, he would."



For the unversed, Lopez and Affleck got engaged in the early 2000s before calling it quits a few years later.

The couple ended up rekindling their romance in 2021 and secretly got married the following year.