Kourtney Kardashian escapes on 'weekend' getaway with Travis Barker and Rocky

Kourtney Kardashian recently shared an adorable photo of Baby Rocky’s foot from a recent weekend trip with Travis Barker.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram on Friday, May 31 to drop a carousel of photos from her trip.
She captioned the post: “Weekend”.
In the photo within the carousel, the infant appeared to be dressed in a black skull-print pant, lying down on a light gray baby mat.
The reality TV star captured the baby’s leg poking out of his pant leg while Barker was spotted driving inside a Chevrolet Impala.
Her comments section was flooded with heartfelt notes in no time.
Referring to Rocky’s leg, one fan wrote: “That chubby little ankle...”
While another chimed in, adding: “It’s the ankle roll for me”.
A third gushed with absolute excitement: “It’s Rocky’s foot for me”.
A fourth commented: “Those precious feet”.
In addition, other photos featured a bathtub, coffee, and food.
Although she didn’t exactly disclose the location, she did offer insight into their boat with her black Prada bag on the floor.
For the unversed, the couple welcomed their son Rocky 13 in November 2023.
