Loose Women's Katie Piper reveals surgery plans after near-death experience

Katie Piper gives update on surgery plans

Loose Women’s Katie Piper recently revealed her plans for surgery, sixteen years after horrifying acid attack.

Piper, who was the victim of acid attack in 2008, has been through more than 400 surgical procedures, including painful skin grafts among others.

In November 2023, Piper underwent a surgery to sew her eyelid shut.

The Loose Women star has documented her journey on social media, launching The Katie Piper Foundation in a bid to help victims walk through life with dignity.

The panelist, who is now preparing for the launch of her own breakfast show on ITV, revealed she’s open to more operations to fix the scar tissue from the burns on her face.

Speaking exclusively to OK! Magazine, Katie explained that injuries are “all connected with my ears, nose and throat, as well as my eyes.”

Opening up about her eye-lid surgery in November last year, she added: “It’s a cliché, but I always meet people who are worse off than me. It’s not something I feel bad about because I have lived with this for over 15 years, and I am very lucky and grateful to the NHS for all the incredible treatments I have endured.”

For the unversed, the TV presenter is now happily married to carpenter Richard Sutton after suffering from sexual abuse during relationship with her former boyfriend.