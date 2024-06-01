Eminem takes aim at longtime pal Dr Dre in 'Houdini'

Eminem has revived his iconic alter ego Slim Shady with the release of his latest single Houdini on May 23.



The song is the first offering from his forthcoming album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce).

Houdini pays homage to his 2002 hit Without Me and features Eminem's signature provocative style, complete with notable diss tracks aimed at various targets.

Slim Shady, 51, references longtime friend Dr Dre in the third verse after Megan Thee Stallion.

"You can all suck my d***, in fact f*** them, f‚ [Dr.] Dre, f*** Jimmy, f*** me, f*** you, f*** my own kids they're brats."

"They can screw-off, them and you all, you too Paul, got two balls, big as RuPaul's, what you thought you saw ain't what you saw," he continues.

The rapper dropped a music video for his latest single on Friday, which pays homage to his iconic 2002 video Without Me.

The new video features a nod to the past, with Dr Dre alerting Eminem to a mysterious portal that has opened in the city, allowing his 2002 persona to travel to the present day, colliding with his past and present selves in 2024.

Eminem's forthcoming album, signals the demise of his iconic alter ego, Slim Shady, a character he introduced in 1997 with the Slim Shady EP and further popularised with The Slim Shady LP in 1999.

The album's theme is preceded by a mock obituary for Slim Shady, which appeared in the Detroit Free Press, Eminem's hometown newspaper, earlier this month.

This album will be Eminem's first release since Music to Be Murdered By in 2020.