Prince Harry expresses desire for Meghan Markle to pursue acting career

Prince Harry would love for Meghan Markle to 'get back into acting'

Prince Harry has reportedly expressed his desire to see Meghan Markle as a successful actress in Hollywood.



As reported by In Touch Weekly, the Duke of Sussex's inner friend circle knows that he would "love for her to get back into acting."

The former working royal thinks "it’s a shame she’s not a superstar like A-listers Jennifer Aniston and Julia Roberts, and he’s pulling as many strings as he can."

However, an insider claimed that the Duchess of Sussex finds her husband's efforts 'a bit cringe.'

"After marrying Harry she always envisaged her life being more aristocratic versus dealing with that day-to-day grind of Hollywood," shared the source.

These comments came after Harry and Meghan celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary on May 18 with Tracy Robbins and her husband, Brian, the CEO of Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon.

Notably, Prince William's brother was always a fan of his wife, who came into the limelight after her performance in the popular legal drama series Suits.

The source shared, "He binge watched all the episodes and would tell his friends how sexy and talented he thought Meghan was."

"When she showed interest in him it was like a dream come true," an insider added.