Paris Hilton releases new album almost after two decades

Paris Hilton has finally announced her long-awaited second album, Infinite Icon, which is set to drop on September 6.



This comes nearly 20 years after her debut album in 2006, which featured the hit single Stars Are Blind.

Hilton, 43, revealed that the first single from the new album will be released in June, but kept the title under wraps. The announcement was teased in a star-studded video on Instagram, featuring celebrities like Kris Jenner, Lance Bass, and Demi Lovato, among others.

The I Blame You singer has been working on new music with Sia, with whom she previously collaborated on the single Fame Won't Love You.

Hilton and Sia initially crossed paths during a collaborative performance of Stars Are Blind with Miley Cyrus on her 2023 New Year's Eve special for NBC.

This chance encounter sparked a creative connection, leading to their decision to join forces and produce an album together.

"Sia asked if I wanted to fly home with her on her plane, and we went and she said, 'You were born to be a pop star.' I said 'That’s always been my dream.' She was like, 'Well, what about if we did a record?' "

In the studio, the American Socialite claimed that Sia gave her the courage to sing in her "real voice," as opposed to "the sexy, kind of breathy baby doll voice" that has made her famous.

"I literally didn’t even know I could sing the way I did," she told Billboard. "She brought something out of me that nobody ever has. Because I never ever really felt comfortable with people in the studio."

Although Hilton has sporadically released individual songs over the years, such as I Need You in 2018 and Hot One in 2023, her upcoming album Infinite Icon marks her first full-length album release in almost two decades, since her 2006 debut album.